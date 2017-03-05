British chancellor to put the Brexit brakes on spending in this week's budget

WPA Pool/Getty Images Chancellor Philip Hammond will set out his first budget on Wednesday.

LONDON — Chancellor Philip Hammond has warned that Britain must live within its means as it prepares to leave the European Union.

In an article for The Sunday Times ahead of his first budget on Wednesday, Hammond said the Conservative government will maintain its commitment to financial discipline and cutting the deficit.

“While we are making steady progress in eliminating the deficit, there are still some voices calling for massive borrowing to fund huge spending sprees. That approach is not only confused, it’s reckless, unsustainable, and unfair on our young people, who would be left to deal with the consequences,” he wrote.

He said Britain’s economy has been “remarkably resilient” since the Brexit vote in June last year and his budget will be aimed at ensuring Prime Minister Theresa May enters negotiations with the EU in a strong position.

“Quiet satisfaction at the strong performance of our economy should not be mistaken for complacency: As we begin our negotiations with the EU we are embarking on a new chapter in our history,” Hammond explained.

“We need to maintain our commitment to fiscal discipline and to strengthen our economic position as we forge our vision of Britain’s future in the world.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.