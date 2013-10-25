REPORT: 14-Year-Old Went To Wendy's And Saw A Movie After Allegedly Killing Teacher With Box Cutter

AP Danvers High School

The 14-year-old suspected of

murdering his maths teacherin Danvers, Mass. allegedly

got fast food and saw a movieafter he dumped her body in the woods, CNN reports, citing sources close to the investigation.

Authorities believe that Philip Chism brought a box cutter to school that he used to kill 24-year-old Colleen Ritzer, a well-liked teacher at Danvers High School, a source close to the investigation told CNN. Police have not yet said what they believe the motive for the killing was.

Chism reportedly admitted to police that he followed Ritzer into a school bathroom, punched her in the face, and cut her throat, a source told Fox News in Boston. He then allegedly stuffed Ritzer’s body into a recycling bin and dragged her into the woods near the school, a source told CNN.

He didn’t try to bury or hide the body, a source close to the investigation told CNN. After the crime, Chism allegedly changed to go to Wendy’s and see a movie.

Chism was reported missing that evening when he missed soccer practice and didn’t return home from school. Authorities eventually picked him up while he was walking along the side of a road after Ritzer had also been reported missing.

Chism has been charged as an adult with murder.

Danvers High School was closed Wednesday and Thursday. Students held a candlelight vigil for Ritzer on Wednesday night.

