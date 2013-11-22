A 14-Year-Old Student Allegedly Raped His Teacher Before Murdering Her At School

Prosecutors say that Philip Chism, a 14-year-old high school student

accused of murdering his maths teacherlast month, attacked and raped Colleen Ritzer at school before murdering her and dumping her body in the woods, The Boston Globe

reports.

Chism was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated rape, and armed robbery. He was indicted as an adult for the murder charge. Prosecutors did not detail a motive.

He allegedly stole 24-year-old Ritzer’s credit cards after murdering her and used one of the cards at Wendy’s.

Chism’s peers at Danvers High School told the Globe that Ritzer had been drawing in class, and that she asked him to stay after school to prepare for a test.

One student said she saw Chism in Ritzer’s classroom more than an hour after class ended. He was sitting as Ritzer stood at her computer, the student said.

Chism allegedly attacked Ritzer in a school bathroom and stuffed Ritzer’s body into a recycling bin before dragging her into the woods near the school.

He pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.

