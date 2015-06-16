The first space probe to ever land a comet just woke up and people are ecstatic

ESA/ATG medialab An artist’s rendering of the Philae probe on Comet 67p/Churyumov-Gerasimenko.

At 4:28 pm ET, June 13, scientists around the world let out a huge sigh of relief: The Philae lander — the first space probe to ever land on a comet — transmitted its first signal after sitting dormant for over seven months!

Scientists weren’t sure if Philae would ever wake up after it powered down last November with the final words on Twitter:

My #lifeonacomet has just begun @ESA_Rosetta. I’ll tell you more about my new home, comet #67P soon… zzzzz #CometLanding

— Philae Lander (@Philae2014) November 15, 2014

But it looks like the little lander may stand up to its promise after all. Philae is now awake from its slumber and gearing up for some future discoveries on its home, comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko.

And people are ecstatic.

Philae’s first words after it’s long nap have already been retweeted over 30,000 times! Here’s what the lander had to say:

Hello Earth! Can you hear me? #WakeUpPhilae

— Philae Lander (@Philae2014) June 14, 2015

Since the news broke, #Philae and #WakeUpPhilae have trended on Twitter. This kind of social media love for Philae is reminiscent of when the lander generated more Twitter attention when it first landed on the comet on November 12, 2014 than Kim Kardashian’s nude photos, which were released the same day.

Twitter is already abuzz with the news, generating inspirational, hysterical, and just adorable comments:

Incredible news! My lander Philae is awake! http://t.co/VtzAQHx4zT pic.twitter.com/SZqnsnNpUZ

— ESA Rosetta Mission (@ESA_Rosetta) June 14, 2015

#Philae, I’m happy to hear I’m not the only one awake out here. #YearInSpace pic.twitter.com/8tsVeZjgTW

— Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) June 14, 2015

People are getting emotional about the little comet lander finally waking up http://t.co/EWYruD3zBR #WakeUpPhilae pic.twitter.com/5wDOYxI9T3

— DailyEdge.ie (@dailyedge) June 14, 2015