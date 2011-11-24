Is This Inception-Inspired Trailer For An MLS Team's New Uniforms Supposed To Be A Joke?

Tony Manfred

The Philadelphia Union of MLS released a full, Inception-style trailer to promote their new uniforms yesterday.

The uniforms are fine enough. But the trailer is so over the top that it verges on parody.

We’re used to super-intense hype videos for Under armour or the NBA playoffs.

But bringing Inception-level drama for an MLS uniform trailer? Come on now.

Here it is (via Crossing Broad):

