A Tire Flew Off A Truck And Crashed Through Someone's Roof

Photo: NBC 10 Philadelphia / Screenshot

A tire that crashed through the roof of a Philadelphia home came from a truck driving on a nearby expressway, NBC reported.The local fire department first suspected it had fallen from an aeroplane.



It seems the tire came off a truck, hit a car, and bounced off the Schuylkill Expressway. It flew over an adjacent street and into the roof of a one story Philadelphia Housing Authority building at 1901 Vare Avenue.

SEE MORE: The 8 Most Dangerous Luxury Cars On The Market

[Via NBC 10 Philadelphia]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.