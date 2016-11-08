The end of a transit strike in Philadelphia could swing Pennsylvania for Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton’s hopes of winning Pennsylvania on Election Day got a huge boost when a transit strike in Philadelphia ended Monday morning.

The strike had shut down subway and bus service in the city for a week, and threatened to carry over into Tuesday, potentially leaving hundreds of thousands of residents without transportation to polling locations.

Democrats feared an Election Day strike would stifle voter turnout for Clinton in the nation’s fifth-largest city.

Public transportation ridership is especially high in Philadelphia’s minority neighbourhoods and low-income neighbourhoods, according to data from the 2014 American Community Survey analysed by FiveThirtyEight.

Democrats have long relied on strong voter turnout in urban areas of Philadelphia to carry the state.

Pennsylvania is a critical battleground state for both Clinton and Republican candidate Donald Trump, whose path to victory almost certainly includes a victory in the Keystone State. Clinton is leading the state by less than 3 percentage points, according to a RealClearPolitics average of recent surveys.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority acknowledged the risks of an Election Day strike in a statement on Monday.

“The City has a legal responsibility to ensure that Philadelphians can exercise their constitutional right to vote,” the statement read. “Though there are extensive efforts to minimise the effect of any transit strike on Election Day, unquestionably, such an Election-Day strike will make it practically impossible for many Philadelphians to participate in this election.”

A union of about 5,000 transit workers began the strike Nov. 1 over issues including pension benefits and employee breaks.

