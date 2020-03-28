While restaurants across the country are shutting down, some are remaining open for pick-up and delivery orders. Here are 9 Philly restaurants you can still order from while social distancing.

- In an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, state governments have ordered bars and restaurants to close except for pickup or delivery orders.
- Philadelphia is now one of several cities with these restrictions, which are already taking a toll on local businesses.
- Restaurants like Jim’s South Street and John’s Roast Pork in South Philly are still open for pickup and delivery orders.
Jim’s South Street, 400 South Street, (215) 928-1911 doordash.com Sarcone’s Bakery, 758 S 9th Street, (215) 922-0445 ubereats.com Ralph’s Italian Restaurant, 760 S 9th Street, (215) 627-6011 trycaviar.com Mac Mart, 104 S 18th Street, (215) 444-6144 trycaviar.com Big Arse Slices, 218 Market St, (215) 625-3955 bigassslicesmenu.com Pat’s King of Steaks, 1237 E Passyunk Ave, (215) 468-1546 grubhub.com, doordash.com, seamless.com Paesano’s, 148 W Girard Ave, (267) 886-9556, trycaviar.com The Franklin Fountain, 116 Market Street, (215) 627-1899, delivery only trycaviar.com Beiler’s Doughnuts, 51 N 12th Street, (267) 318-7480 grubhub.com
