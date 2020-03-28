While restaurants across the country are shutting down, some are remaining open for pick-up and delivery orders. Here are 9 Philly restaurants you can still order from while social distancing.

In an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, state governments have ordered bars and restaurants to close except for pickup or delivery orders.

Philadelphia is now one of several cities with these restrictions, which are already taking a toll on local businesses.

Restaurants like Jim’s South Street and John’s Roast Pork in South Philly are still open for pickup and delivery orders.

Jim’s South Street, 400 South Street, (215) 928-1911 doordash.com Sarcone’s Bakery, 758 S 9th Street, (215) 922-0445 ubereats.com Ralph’s Italian Restaurant, 760 S 9th Street, (215) 627-6011 trycaviar.com Mac Mart, 104 S 18th Street, (215) 444-6144 trycaviar.com Big Arse Slices, 218 Market St, (215) 625-3955 bigassslicesmenu.com Pat’s King of Steaks, 1237 E Passyunk Ave, (215) 468-1546 grubhub.com, doordash.com, seamless.com Paesano’s, 148 W Girard Ave, (267) 886-9556, trycaviar.com The Franklin Fountain, 116 Market Street, (215) 627-1899, delivery only trycaviar.com Beiler’s Doughnuts, 51 N 12th Street, (267) 318-7480 grubhub.com

