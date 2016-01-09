Philadelphia police release chilling images of alleged ISIS-inspired attack on officer

On Friday, the Philadelphia Police Department released dramatic still images of an alleged assassination attempt against one of its officers the night before.

Police Commissioner Richard Ross said the attacker claimed to have been inspired by the Islamic State terror group, also known as ISIS. Ross said the targeted officer was shot three times and that it was something of a miracle that he survived such a direct attack.

“I don’t know how this officer survived,” Ross said.

The alleged attacker was identified as Edward Archer.

The still images appear to show him approaching a police-car window as he fired his gun, and then hurrying away. They can be seen below:

