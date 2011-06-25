Roy Oswalt Is Worried That His Career Might Be Over After His Latest Back Injury

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The fourth of the Phillies aces left last night’s game against the Cardinals after two innings due to back soreness.Afterward, his state of mind was strikingly bleak.



From Jim Salisbury of CSNPhilly.com:

“‘You throw as long as you can and when you can’t throw anymore you don’t,’ [Oswalt] said after the game. ‘Hopefully it’s not to the point where I can’t throw anymore. If it’s at that point, you just have to accept it.'”

Oswalt said he will have an MRI on Monday – doesn’t that seem a little far off for something this serious? – and if the examination brings the type of news that puts his career in jeopardy …

‘I’ve had a pretty good one,’ Oswalt said with resignation.”

Not encouraging news for Phillies fans.

This is a team built around pitching, and losing an ace midseason wasn’t exactly in the plans.

Let’s hope Roy is able to recover. And let’s hope he cheers up a bit, all that negativity is bumming us out.

