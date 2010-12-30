Don't Worry Baseball Fans, The Phillies Will Only Own The Sport For 2 Years

Photo: Getty Images

There won’t be too many baseball experts picking teams other than the Philadelphia Phillies to win the World Series in 2011, but the good news is the Phillies might only be able to keep one of the greatest rotations of all time together for a year or two. Roy Oswalt is signed only through 2011, but he does have a mutual $16 million option for 2012. If the Phillies declined to pick that up, they’d owe Oswalt $2 million as a buyout, so unless he falls apart he’ll probably be around for two more seasons.



Cole Hamels will also likely be in Philadelphia for two more seasons, but he’ll be arbitration eligible after 2012 and the Phillies might need to let him leave in order to save some money.

So that means that in 2013 the Phillies should be severely weakened and will only have dual aces Cliff Lee and Roy Halladay.

Should be no trouble for the Mets, Marlins, Braves, and Nationals.

Bookmark the Sports Page >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.