The Philadelphia Phillies' nightmare scenario may have just come true

The Philadelphia Phillies are projected to be one of the worst teams in baseball this season and the one player that gave the team some hope for a better future just got hurt and may never play again.

Starting pitcher Cliff Lee felt pain in his pitching elbow and is now bracing for the possibility that he will need surgery that would likely end his season and possibly his career according to CSNPhilly.com.

If Lee does need surgery, it is a disaster for the Phillies. Not only would the Phillies lose one of their best players, they also lose their best hope for making a trade that would return some decent prospects to rebuild around.

According to Jayson Stark of ESPN.com, the Phillies had recently told at least one other team that they would look to trade Lee if he was healthy, even before the season started. Now, even if Lee doesn’t need surgery teams will almost certainly be scared off this development

With Lee and teammate Ryan Howard, the Phillies now have a potential 100-loss team with two $US25 million players nobody wants. That’s not a good start to the season and it is only March.

