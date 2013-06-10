Philadelphia Orchestra Performs Impromptu Concert Onboard Delayed Flight

The Philadelphia Orchestra has been touring China recently, marking the anniversary of a landmark 1972 trip that heralded the reopening of relations between the U.S. and Beijing.
However, things hit a snag when some members of the orchestra were stuck on the tarmac for three hours after their flight from Beijing to Macau was delayed.
How to pass the time? With a “pop up” concert, of course. Watch below:
On Facebook, the orchestra said the musicians involved in the impromptu concert were Juliette Kang, Daniel Han, Che-Hung Chen, and Yumi Kendall.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.