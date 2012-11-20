Take A Virtual Tour Of Philadelphia's Inspiring 'Mural Mile'

Photo: Flickr/Nataraj Metz

Back in 1984, when Philadelphia was rife with crime and the city was covered in graffiti, Philadelphia’s then-mayor, Wilson Goode, decided that it was time to make a change.So he teamed up with some artists and instituted the Mural Arts Program, a program that encourages aspiring artists to leave their mark on the city.



Since then, the program has grown into a thriving network of muralists, youth, local businesses, and Philadelphia residents all seeking to add more beauty to the City of Brotherly Love. More than 3,000 murals have now been painted all around the city, and many more are in progress.

We’ve heard some incredible praise for the program, so we decided to go see it in person. We took the self-guided walking tour of Mural Mile in the centre City neighbourhood, and thought it was astounding. See for yourself.

Photographs by Melissa Stanger/Business Insider

'A People's Progression Toward Equality' Location: S. 8th Street & Ranstead Street Artist: Jared Bader This mural represents the ascent toward equality, with each level representing a step forward and the top level being the most progressive. Naturally, Abraham Lincoln--a symbol of emancipation--is depicted. Artist Jared Bader worked with the community to create this mural. 'Pride & Progress' Location: S. Juniper Street & Spruce Street Artist: Ann Northrup Located in the heart of the Philadelphia 'gayborhood,' 'Pride & Progress' is the largest gay-themed mural in the world. It captures the progress of the American gay rights movement, which began in Philadelphia in the 1960s. Protesters began gathering outside Independence Hall on July 4, 1966 (depicted in the painted poster on the left), and have been doing so every year since. 'Garden of Delight' Location: Locust Street & Sartain Streeta Artist: David Guinn This mural is a tribute to the garden it stands over. The space was once a dirt lot used to store concrete, but the community worked together to transform it into a luscious flower and vegetable garden. The artist, who played in the garden as a child, captured the space in a peaceful, almost dreamy style. 'Finding Home' Location: N. 13th Street & Ludlow Street Artists: Josh Sarantitis and Kathryn Pennepacker To create this piece, muralist Josh Sarantitis and weaver Kathryn Pennepacker asked homeless men and women to write their stories on strips of fabric. The artists then wove the fabric together and used it as a model for the mural, transforming these stories into a work of art. 'Legacy' Location: S. 7th Street & Chestnut Street Artist: Josh Sarantitis 'Legacy' represents the fight to end slavery and the African slave trade. The painted shackles have a double meaning: they are a symbol of slavery and a nod to the inmates from a nearby prison who helped create this mural. A large part of the mural is made up of a Venetian glass mosaic. 'Tree of Knowledge' Location: N. 13th Street & Market Street Artist: Michael Webb 'Tree of Knowledge' was painted in honour of the 50th anniversary of the Eisenhower Fellowship Program, a program that facilitates foreign exchange studies for people who have demonstrated leadership in their communities. Jane Golden, the director of the Mural Arts program, was involved in this mural. 'Building the City' Location: S. 12th Street & Moravian Street Artist: Michael Webb 'Building the City' was commissioned by the Beasley Law Firm to be painted on the side of their historic building. The piece is a tribute to Philadelphia's rich architectural history. The artist painted Jim Beasley and his daughter into the mural, on the right, looking out over the scene. 'Philadelphia Muses' Location: S. 13th Street & Locust Street Artist: Meg Saligman This mural is a modern representation of the nine classical Greek muses, each holding a sphere of the 'perfect form' of their art, like performance, movement, and spirit. The artist depicted some of Philadelphia's important artists, musicians, and performers as the muses. It's located near Avenue of the Arts, Philadelphia's cultural centre. 'Women of Progress' Location: S. 13th Street & Locust Street Artists: Cesar Viveros and Larissa Preston This mural shows the progression of women in various roles and professions over time, like doctors, teacher, painters and mothers. It also features portraits of famous women's rights advocates, like Eliza Turner, Ann Preston, and Eleanor Roosevelt. This piece was painted on the side of the New Century Trust, an organisation founded in 1882 with the mission of highlighting the contributions of women to society. 'Taste of Summer' Location: S. Juniper Street & Spruce Street Artist: Ann Northrup Painted on the side of Vetri, a landmark northern Italian restaurant, this mural portrays a pastoral scene of a diverse group of diners sitting down to a family-style feast. The rural setting seems to blend the Tuscan landscape with Pennsylvania's Lancaster county. 'Spring' Location: S. Juniper Street & Pine Street Artist: David Guinn The concept for 'Spring' was a simple one: the artist wanted to connect the blooming trees on either side of the wall around it. The muralist, David Guinn, has a background in architecture, which is why he used a geometric, pixelated pattern for the piece. Want more art? DON'T MISS: Art.sy Is Changing The Way The World Views Art >

