Philadelphia's mayor told Donald Trump to put his 'big boy pants on' and accept election defeat

Eduardo Munoz/Reuters Philadelphia Mayor, Jim Kenney, speaks during a news conference at the Pennsylvania Convention Centre in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on November 6, 2020.

Philadelphia’s mayor Jim Kenney told Donald Trump to “put his big boy pants on” and accept election defeat to Joe Biden.

Kenney made the remarks during a news conference on Friday, as protesters gathered outside the Pennsylvania Convention Centre during the ongoing vote count.

Trump declared that he won Pennsylvania while the votes were still being counted and also filed multiple lawsuits there.

During a news conference on Friday, Kenney responded to the Trump’s latest claims of voter fraud and said: “I think what the President needs to do is frankly put his big boy pants on.

“He needs to acknowledge the fact that he lost and he needs to congratulate the winner just as Jimmy Carter did, just as George Bush did and frankly just as Al Gore did and let us move forward as a country. That’s my feeling, I doubt he’ll listen to me but that’s it.”

Earlier on Friday, Insider and its partners at Decision Desk HQ called the race for President-elect Joe Biden. Biden surpassed the 270 electoral votes required to win the White House by flipping the battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, according to Decision Desk HQ’s projections. Many other outlets have not made the call, and Biden has not yet declared victory.

Trump declared that he won Pennsylvania while the votes were still being counted and also recently filed multiple campaign lawsuits there regarding voter fraud, voter intimidation, illegal poll watching, ballot tampering and more.

However, Philadelphia’s Election Task Force said it only responded to 68 allegations of voter interference and had resolved 67 of them by Tuesday night, Business Insider previously reported.

Kenney continued: “While some, including the President, continue to spew baseless claims of fraud â€” claims for which his team has not produced one iota of evidence â€” what we have seen here in Philadelphia is democracy, pure and simple.”

Biden addressed the public late on Friday from his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, saying: “My fellow Americans, we don’t have a final declaration of victory yet, but the numbers tell us a clear and convincing story. We’re going to win this race.”

Pennsylvania has historically voted Democrat from 1992 until the last election, when Donald Trump overtook Hilary Clinton.

