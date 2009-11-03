Philadelphia Inquirer, Macy's, Congratulate Phillies For Winning Second Straight World Series

How desperate are newspapers for advertising? Desperate enough that they’ll run any old ad, even if it’s a taunting, heartbreaking, piece of copy.



Today, the Philadelphia Inquirer ran a full page ad from Macy’s congratulating the Phillies for winning their second straight World Series. Too bad the Phils are down 3-1, facing elimination tonight.

The Inquirer has since apologized for the screw-up, assuring fans “Macy’s is a great corporate citizen, supporter of this region and our sports teams.”

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aef4a1f00000000001e1e20/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

image: Philly Talk/Deadspin

