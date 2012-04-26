Philadelphia Lawmakers Are About To See What It's Like To Live On $5/ Day

Photo: Hunger Coalition

For the next few days, Philly lawmakers and residents will be scraping by on just $5 per day as part of the Greater Philadelphia Food Stamp Challenge.That’s the average amount welfare recipients receive in the state ($35/week). The movement was sparked in response to a proposal to cut $13.4 billion from the national Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), reports CBS News’s Kathy Matheson.



Beginning May 1, Philadelphia will join other states in implementing new programs that would help ‘trim the fat’ on welfare programs. Although each state is in charge of how it administers welfare, their budgets are directly tied to the federal government.

In Philadelphia’s case, families that have at least $5,500 in assets will be disqualified. As it stands, one in seven of the city’s residents rely on food stamps, according to the Hunger Coalition.

Other states have taken more extreme measures to find ways to cut corners on food assistance. Georgia just legalized a drug test that would disqualify any applicant who didn’t pass and dozens of other of states have similar actions in progress.

Check out Philadelphia Rep. Bob Brady’s shopping list:

Photo: CNN

Don’t Miss: When to buy generic vs. brand name goods at the grocery store >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.