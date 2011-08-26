New Flyers Goalie On The City Of Philadelphia: "It Reminds Me Of Russia"

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org and commons.wikimedia.org

The Philadelphia Flyers finally introduced their new star goalie Ilya Bryzgalov today.The 31-year-old Russian talked to the Philly media, and give them his first impressions of the area.



Apparently — to the likely dismay of Philadelphians — the city reminds him of home.

From Philly.com:

“It’s lots of rain,” Bryzgalov said. “I’m a little [not] used to this weather, but it’s fun.”

“It reminds me of Russia a little bit, but it’s great being here, there are lots of trees.”

The Flyers hope Bryzgalov will solve the goaltending crisis that has plagued the franchise for decades.

