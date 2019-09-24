A hero at the scene of a Philadelphia fire says he caught babies being thrown from windows — and dropped a burn on Eagles' Nelson Agholor

Three people were hospitalized and 10 were displaced after an apartment fire in West Philadelphia early Monday morning, in which residents had to escape through windows, CBS 3 reported.

A hero who helped save children from the fire took a dig at Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor, who lost a fumble and dropped two passes during Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions, as he spoke to CBS 3 about the fire.

“I see a guy hanging out the window screaming that his kids were in there. My man just started throwing babies out the window. And we were catching them – unlike Agholor and all his mishaps,” Hakim Law told CBS 3.

The Eagles have lost two games at home in the last two weeks. Agholor made errors in both games and is getting dragged for it by Eagles fans across Philadelphia.

Law, who’s a former firefighter, told CBS 3 that he was walking past the building around 2 a.m. on Monday when he saw the flames. He helped firefighters move their ladder then jumped into action.

Monday morning’s fire was caused by an air conditioning unit, officials told CBS 3.

Watch Law’s comments about the fire below.

Eagles fans have no chill ???? In the middle of an eyewitness describing how people were saving babies out of a burning building, this fan brings up Eagles drops on @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/RCLG5ZdNzw — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 23, 2019

Here’s the full clip from CBS 3. Law comes in at the 1:19 mark.

Agholor, meanwhile, saw Law’s viral comments, and offered him and his family tickets to the next Eagles home game.

Thank you for being a hero in the community, would like to invite you and your family to the next home game Twitter help me out and get me in touch with him https://t.co/uqML3eJ0QT — Nelson Agholor (@nelsonagholor) September 24, 2019

