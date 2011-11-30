The Ultimate Tale Of The Economy's Collapse, Recovery, Slowdown And Then Recovery

Photo: Federal Reserve

For the most part, US economic indicators continue to look solid despite all the worries.The Philly Fed State Coincident Index tracks employment, unemployment, manufacturing hours and wages. It is visualized with a map, where red shows declines and green shows gains.



In March 2009 the map was entirely red,meaning that most indicators were still ugly.

Looking at a history of the maps, you can get a really nice, visual sense of how the economy has grown and shrunk since the trough.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.