The Ultimate Tale Of The Economy's Collapse, Recovery, Slowdown And Then Recovery

Gus Lubin, Simone Foxman
october 2011 state coincident index 4x3

Photo: Federal Reserve

For the most part, US economic indicators continue to look solid despite all the worries.The Philly Fed State Coincident Index tracks employment, unemployment, manufacturing hours and wages. It is visualized with a map, where red shows declines and green shows gains.

In March 2009 the map was entirely red,meaning that most indicators were still ugly.

Looking at a history of the maps, you can get a really nice, visual sense of how the economy has grown and shrunk since the trough.

March 2009

April 2009

May 2009

June 2009

July 2009

August 2009

September 2009

October 2009

November 2009

December 2009

January 2010

February 2010

March 2010

April 2010

May 2010

June 2010

July 2010

August 2010

September 2010

October 2010

November 2010

December 2010

January 2011

February 2011

March 2011

April 2011

May 2011

August 2011

October 2011

But we still have a long way left to go.

5 Charts That Show That Suddenly Something Is Going Wrong With The Consumer

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.