Here Comes Philly Fed Manufacturing ...

Heads up: minutes away from the release of the Philadelphia Fed’s March Business Outlook Survey, due out at 10 AM ET.



Economists expect the index to rise to -3.0 from -12.5 last month, indicating contracting economic conditions, but at a pace less severe than the month before.

Last month, the index unexpectedly plunged to -12.5 from -5.8 the month before. Economists had predicted that it would rise to 1, indicating a move out of contractionary conditions and into expansion mode.

We will have the full release LIVE at 10 AM ET.

