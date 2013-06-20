Here Comes Philly Fed Manufacturing...

Matthew Boesler

Heads up! Minutes away from the release of the Philadelphia Fed’s monthly Business Outlook Survey, due out at 10 AM ET.

Economists predict the headline index rose to -2.0 from May’s -5.2 reading, indicating a continued deterioration of business conditions in June, albeit at a slower pace than in May.

We will have the full release LIVE at 10 AM ET. Click here to refresh for the latest >

