YIKES: PHILLY FED DIVES TO -10.7

A gigantic disappointment.The November Philadelphia Fed index plunged to -10.7.



Economists expect the number to fall to 2.0 from 5.7 in October.

A reading below 0 signals contraction.

“Firms reported declines in overall activity, new orders, shipments, and employment,” wrote the Philly Fed in a statement. “But the influence of the recent storm in terms of lost production in the short run and reduced activity for longer periods was evident in firms’ responses to questions about the storm’s impact on business activity.”

Here’s a break down from the report:

Photo: Philly Fed

And here’s a longer term look at the index:

Photo: Philly Fed

