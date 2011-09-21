The Complete Story Of How The Economy Recovered, Stagnated, And Then Began To Fade Again

More state economies slowed in August than at any time since December 2010, according to the State Coincident Index.



The Philly Fed index tracks employment, unemployment, manufacturing hours and wages. It is visualized with a map, where red shows declines and green shows gains.

In March 2009 the map was entirely red.

By May 2010 only two states were red, but then things got worse.

The economy picked up in 2011, with all states improving in April, but then it faded. In July 13 states got worse. Right now we’re on the verge of stagnation or double dip.

