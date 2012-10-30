Report: The Philadelphia Eagles Will 'Likely' Bench Michael Vick

Photo: Chris Trotman/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick’s foreboding statement about being removed as a starter following the team’s fourth loss Sunday may come true.Philadelphia Eagles sideline reporter Howard Eskin is reporting that head coach Andy Reid met with the other coaches following Sunday’s game and that a change at quarterback to Nick Foles as starter is “likely.”



Ian Rapport, of NFL.com, said that Reid might not be ready to pull the plug on Vick. But it wouldn’t be a surprise if a change was made either.

Here’s what Vick said following the Eagles’ loss to the Atlanta Falcons:

“Obviously, (head coach Andy Reid) is thinking about making a change at the quarterback position. The thing I do know, I go out and watch the film, and I do know I’m giving us every opportunity to win. I’m trying my hardest. Some things don’t go right when I want them to. Some things do. So if that’s the decision that coach wants to make, then I support it.”

Vick has been criticised all season long for turning over the ball in crucial situations, notably in the red zone. He has thrown eight interceptions and lost three fumbles in seven games this season, and the Eagles have dropped three straight games.

The Eagles’ struggles cannot be placed solely on the shoulders of Vick. They could be a result of a shoddy offensive line or a defence that has been incapable of creating the big play, but it seems another change could be coming in Philly.

