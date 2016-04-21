The Eagles pulled off the second blockbuster trade of NFL Draft to get the No. 2 pick

The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired the second pick of the NFL Draft, completing a trade with the Cleveland Browns, the team announced Wednesday.

It is the second blockbuster draft trade in a week, following the trade in which the Los Angeles Rams acquired the first pick in the draft from the Tennessee Titans.

Here are the details of the trade.

We will have more on this shortly.

