The Eagles Are Finished

Photo: AP

The Philadelphia Eagles are done.They lost to the lowly Arizona Cardinals 21-17 today at home, blowing a second-half lead for the fifth time this season.



At 3-6, they’ll have to win all of their remaining games to have a chance at a playoff spot.

Simply put, that’s not happening.

Michael Vick has been awful since the tail end of last season, and today’s game was probably his worst performance as an Eagle — completing just 16 passes for 128 yards and three INTs against a Arizona defence that hasn’t been able to defend the pass all year.

But Philly’s ineptitude goes beyond statistics.

Their passing game falls out of rhythm for long stretches of game, their running game disappears, and even when they’re able to move the ball, they’re cut off at the knees by a comedy of inopportune penalties and redzone turnovers.

The defence — which is run by a former offensive line coach who has no business being a defensive coordinator — has been even worse.

The Eagles assembled the league’s most impressive collection of talent before the season — but they’ve since devolved into a disorganized mess that has no chance of being repaired before next season.

It’s official, you can stick a fork in them.

