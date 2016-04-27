The Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback situation is getting expensive

If the Philadelphia Eagles draft a quarterback with the No. 2 pick in the draft, as expected, they will have approximately $22.7 million in salary cap space — roughly 15% of all their cap space — devoted to just their quarterbacks.

The $22.7 million cap figure would rank seventh among NFL teams (see below) and that doesn’t take into consideration that Drew Brees and the Saints are working on a new deal that will lower his number.

As the second pick in the draft, Jared Goff or Carson Wentz will sign a contract worth approximately $25 million over four years. That will come two months after the Eagles also gave Sam Bradford a 2-year $35 million contract and Chase Daniel a deal worth $21 million over three years.

While that is a lot of money for three unproven quarterbacks this season, things get much worse in 2017. That’s when Bradford’s cap hit alone jumps to $22.5 million and the three quarterbacks together would take up roughly $36 million in cap space. In other words, even if the Eagles don’t trade Bradford this summer, there is very little chance he is back with the Eagles in 2018.

