The Bizarre Reason Why The Philadelphia Eagles Have Not Worn Green Jerseys This Year

Getty Images Nick Foles in all black.

The Philadelphia Eagles wore all-black uniforms during their Sunday night win over the New York Giants.

This uniform choice was significant as it marked the first time in franchise history that the team wore black jerseys with black pants.

It is also significant because it was the tenth straight game this season (including preseason) that the Eagles did not wear green jerseys. Unfortunately for the Eagles, this has not been by choice as they did not have any green jerseys to wear.

During the off-season, the Eagles decided to upgrade to Nike’s Elite 51 jerseys. However, according to the Eagles, the colour used on the green jerseys (midnight green) is a custom colour and needed extra time to produce.

This meant that the green jerseys wouldn’t be available to the team until “later in the 2014 season.”

Here is a look at the difference between last year’s jerseys and the new Elite 51s which are “built for a body-contoured fit resulting in zero distractions to help amplify speed.”

Prior to Sunday’s game, the Eagles wore white jerseys and white pants for each of their first five regular season games and three of their four preseason games. They wore black jerseys with white pants in the other preseason game.

Nike did not respond to a request for comment.

The good news is that it appears the green jerseys will make their debut soon as the team was seen in green for the team photo taken earlier today. However, the Eagles don’t play another home game until November 10 thanks to a bye and two road games.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.