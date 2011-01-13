Eagles Fans Destroy Packers Fans' Cars After Sunday's Playoff Loss

Photo: AP

Eagles fans are at it again. The latest miscreant act came on Sunday when Philly fell to the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the NFL Playoffs.Craig Coenen, a professor at Lehigh University and lifelong Packer fan, attended the game with his father and was shocked to find that his Toyota Camry had been “stomped on, kicked and beaten.



The two believe they were targeted for wearing Packers clothing to the game at Lincoln Financial Field.

Fans tore out the windshield wipers and motors and used them to scratch the paint, broke off the side mirrors and left footprints and dents on the hood, trunk and roof.” Another Green Bay car met a similar fate.

Coenen says a repair estimate showed $2,163 worth of damage.

What’s in the water down there?

Obviously it’s a gross generalization to categorize all Eagles fans as jerks, but let’s face it, there aren’t a whole lot of NFL stadiums that have had jails in the basement.

Bookmark the Sports Page >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.