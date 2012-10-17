The Philadelphia Eagles Fired A Coach Who Had Nothing To Do With Their Real Problems

Photo: AP

The Philadelphia Eagles fired defensive coordinator Juan Castillo this morning.It shouldn’t come as that much of a surprise — Castillo’s hiring was heavily criticised at the time because he was an offensive line coach with no defensive experience. In his subsequent 22 games as coordinator, the defence has been unspectacular, average, and prone to late-game collapses.



But firing Castillo distracts from the reality of what’s killing the Eagles: turnovers, a terrible offensive line, and Michael Vick’s inability to handle the pass rush.

Although the Eagles were always considered an offensive powerhouse, the defence has been unquestionably been the strength of the team through the first six games this year. Philly is 12th in points allowed while they’re 31st in points scored.

They’ve turned it over 17 times, and you’re simply not going to win many games like that, no matter who is running the defence.

After a disappointing 3-3 start, the Eagles felt that someone’s head needed to roll. You could certainly argue that Castillo deserved to be fired for his unit’s totally average performance, but the notion that firing him will address the team’s core problems is false.

Firing Castillo was easy. The fans were sceptical of him from the beginning, and the defence just blew two-straight fourth quarter leads.

The harder task for the franchise is looking at the pivotal figures on the team, Vick (who is responsible for most of those turnovers) and Andy Reid (who is the architect behind a team with no offensive line), and deciding if they can lead them to a Super Bowl.

