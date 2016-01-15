It looks like the Philadelphia Eagles are going to hire Tom Coughlin to be their head coach

The Philadelphia Eagles appear to be close to hiring a new head coach to replace Chip Kelly and it is a familiar name: Tom Coughlin.

According to several reports Thursday morning talks between the Eagles and Coughlin have intensified with Ian Rapoport saying a deal could be in place “very quickly.”

“Eagles talks with Tom Coughlin have intensified, as well. This could all go down very quickly. He seems to have wrapped his head around it,” Rapoport wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the two sides are close but that there “are issues for [the] two sides to work through.”

One of the issues on hiring Coughlin is his age. Coughlin will turn 70 before the 2016 season starts, making him five years older than any other head coach in the NFL. There is a report from ESPN that Coughlin still wants to coach for 2-3 more years, but even that makes this a temporary solution for the Eagles and shows that they feel they can win now.

We will update as more information becomes available.

