Philadelphia newspaper compares Donald Trump to Hitler

The Philadelphia Daily News had a hard-hitting reaction on Tuesday to Donald Trump’s proposal to bar all Muslims immigrants and tourists from entering the US.

The tabloid’s cover directly compared the Trump to Adolf Hitler, using a photo of the Republican presidential front-runner with his arm raised to look like a Nazi salute. The front-page headline further used a “furor” pun to compare Trump to the German Führer.

Trump’s proposal, unveiled late Monday afternoon, stirred widespread controversy, even with Republican ranks. Many of his GOP rivals condemned the proposal using terms like “ridiculous” and “unhinged.”

But Trump held his ground during a Monday-night campaign rally and during a series of interviews Tuesday morning. The real-estate mogul argued that the US needs to find out “what the hell is going on” in the Muslim community and its ties to terrorism before allowing additional Muslims in.

On CNN, Trump dismissed the cover as an attack from another newspaper that’s “going out of business.”

View the Philadelphia Daily News cover below:

NOW WATCH: An Iraq War veteran who works at KFC nails the minimum wage debate



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.