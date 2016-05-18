The Philadelphia 76ers win the NBA Draft lottery

The NBA held their NBA Draft lottery on Tuesday night and the Philadelphia 76ers won and will pick first.

The lottery held true to form as the 76ers had the best chances of winning the lottery (26.9%) and the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics, the two teams with the second and third-best chances at the top pick, will pick second and third.

