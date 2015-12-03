Philadelphia 76ers suspend star rookie Jahlil Okafor for 2 games after string of troubling behaviour

The Philadelphia 76ers announced Wednesday night that they have suspended third-overall pick Jahlil Okafor for two games.

The move comes after a video surfaced on Wednesday of Okafor fighting a fan in Boston last week.

It was the second such incident Okafor got into while in Boston.

It also comes after a string of troubling behaviour over the past month. After news of Okafor’s first fight in Boston broke, another report said Okafor had gotten into a heated disagreement at a club and had a gun pulled on him. He also was recently pulled over for driving 108 miles per hour over the Ben Franklin Bridge in Philadelphia.

A report earlier this week said Okafor was going to be accompanied by a security guard from now on to avoid these situations.

Okafor is 19, and while he’s had some off-court issues, he’s been productive on the court, averaging 17 points and 8 rebounds per game for the 1-19 76ers.

The 76ers released a statement:

Okafor’s first game of the suspension will come Wednesday night against the Knicks.

