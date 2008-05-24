Phil Spector To Be Retried for Murder

Billboard.com writes: A Los Angeles judge today (May 22) set a September date for pioneering rock producer Phil Spector’s second trial on charges that he murdered actress Lana Clarkson in the foyer of his mock castle in 2003.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Larry Fidler ordered Spector to stand trial beginning on Sept. 29 in the high-profile case.

The jury in Spector’s first trial deadlocked 10-2 in favour of a guilty verdict in September 2007, forcing Fidler to declare a mistrial, but prosecutors immediately said they would bring the case again. Read more from Billboard.com



