Legendary music producer Phil Spector has been found guilty of second-degree murder for killing actress Lana Clarkson four years ago and is faces 15 years in prison.

The 67 year-old worked with the Beatles and Ike and Tina Turner, pioneered the “Wall of Sound” technique and produced The Righteous Brothers’ hit, “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin.”

Spector pleaded not guilty to killing Clarkson, who was shot in the mouth at his Los Angeles home. His first appearance before a jury resulted in a mistrial.

During the trial, jurors heard from 77 witnesses, including Spector’s chauffeur Adriano De Souza.

BBC: Mr De Souza called the emergency services, saying: “I think my boss killed somebody”, after Spector emerged from his home with a gun.

He told jurors Spector had said: “I think I killed somebody.”…

The trial also heard from a number of women who said Spector had threatened them with guns in the past.

Defence lawyers had argued that Ms Clarkson’s death was a suicide.

Spector himself decided not to give evidence.

The two sides in the trial closed their cases on 7 September.

The prosecution, speaking last, offered a dramatic animated video purporting to recreate the shooting, showing Spector within inches of Ms Clarkson’s mouth.

