Apple explains why it took a risk with the new MacBook

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images The single USB port was a risk, Apple’s marketing boss Phil Schiller says.

Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, faced some tough questions about Apple’s products on the latest episode of Apple writer John Gruber’s podcast.

Gruber asked about Apple’s decision to launch its latest MacBook with just one USB port. That decision upset a lot of customers.

The single USB-C port is used for pretty much everything. It’s where you plug in your power cable, USB stick, iPhone charger, and external screen. It’s impressive technology, but not very useful if you have lots of things to plug in.

You can see the single USB-C port on the left of the MacBook here:

But Schiller says that a switch to the single port was a good idea, and warned that sticking lots of ports on the new laptop could have been a step backwards: “Be careful what you ask for,” he said. “If all we do is an incremental, slight change, where’s the excitement? We need to take risks. That’s the Apple I want — I want an Apple that’s bold and taking risks and being aggressive.”

What Schiller is saying is that we’re gradually moving to a world where we don’t need to connect things with wires all the time. iPhones can be updated with the latest software over Wi-Fi, after all. Schiller said on stage at the launch of the MacBook that “this is the vision for the future of the notebook. One of extreme portability.”

