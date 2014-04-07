An Apple Executive Had A Hilarious Response When Someone Suggested Apple Pay For Social Media Marketing Tools

Thanks to Apple’s lawsuit with Samsung, we’re getting access to internal emails from Apple’s top executives.

The latest that we’re seeing is a pretty funny exchange between Apple SVP of marketing Phil Schiller and Apple senior director Arthur Rangel.

Rangel emailed Schiller a Fortune story on Samsung, and said, “Social media monitoring may be good for tracking competitive media mentions (as well as mentions of Apple and Apple products).”

Schiller’s response is hilarious:

“I think paying money for social media tracking tools is nuts. It is easy to track social media, I do it every day, there are lots of summary feeds, groups, and notification tools built right in to the social networking sites, all free. (i think the guys at samsung sat around a coffee table watching Twitter and Facebook feeds and didn’t need to pay for anything in the example below)”

Here are the emails from the trial:

