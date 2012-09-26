Apple's Schiller Says Your iPhone 5's Chips And Scratches Are Normal

Phil Schiller announcing the iPhone 5.

Photo: John Bradley/Wired

We’ve seen numerous complaints about chips and scratches on the iPhone 5, and 9to5Mac reports on one concerned customer who took it upon himself to email Phil Schiller, Apple’s SVP, to see what the deal is.Schiller’s reply was simply that it’s “normal” for aluminium products.



The quote:

Any aluminium product may scratch or chip with use, exposing its natural silver colour. That is normal.

