Phil Schiller Teases The Audience With A 'Mini' Product Joke During Apple Event

During Apple’s products event today, marketing chief Philip Schiller couldn’t help but tease the audience about the anticipated announcement about something ‘mini.’



He went on to reveal an update of a company’s mini product already in existence – the Mac Mini – while the crowd was eager to see the much rumoured iPad Mini. Watch below.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.