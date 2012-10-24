Phil Schiller Teases The Audience With A 'Mini' Product Joke During Apple Event

During Apple’s products event today, marketing chief Philip Schiller couldn’t help but tease the audience about the anticipated announcement about something ‘mini.’
He went on to reveal an update of a company’s mini product already in existence – the Mac Mini – while the crowd was eager to see the much rumoured iPad Mini. Watch below.
