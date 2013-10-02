Apple Exec Blasts Samsung's New Phone On Twitter

In a rare tweet, Apple’s senior vice president took a second to blast his company’s chief rival in smartphones, Samsung.

Samsung will start selling its newest smartphone, the Galaxy Note 3, this week. But as Ars Technica points out, Samsung didn’t accurately report how well the device performs. In fact, Samsung appears to have inflated the Note 3’s performance by as much as 20%.

Schiller took the opportunity to gloat:

This isn’t the first time Samsung got caught inflating performance of its devices. It did the same thing a few weeks ago with the Galaxy S4 phone.

Now, does it really matter?

Nope.

Most people don’t care about such performance tests. As long as the phone operates quickly and smoothly, you’ll be fine.

In fact, Apple spent a lot of time last month bragging about the zippy new processor in the iPhone 5S. Yes, that processor is the fastest, but it’s not going to be very noticeable. Most mobile apps and services don’t need that kind of crazy processing power.

