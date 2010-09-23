That Time Apple Marketing Boss Phil Schiller Refused To Sign The NDA At Google

Steve Jobs obviously isn’t the only personality at Apple. We’ve heard that marketing boss Phil Schiller is quite the character, too.



According to one particular story we’ve heard, Schiller once made a big deal of refusing to sign an NDA at Google‘s offices years ago. (Back when Google and Apple were still friends.)

Like many offices in Silicon Valley, Google asks visitors to sign NDAs when entering the building. Most people probably have no idea what they’re signing away.

As the story goes, Schiller, who was there on Apple business, didn’t want to sign the NDA, so he refused. Schiller supposedly made it clear to the Google people that they could either have his presence at their meeting, or they could have their NDA signed, but not both.

Why?

Because the NDA is ridiculous. How could Schiller do his job in Apple’s marketing department without divulging parts of whatever he was discussing at Google to his team back at Apple’s offices?

And, plus, because Apple and Google supposedly had their own, separate NDA in place, Schiller supposedly didn’t see any reason to sign another one. So he didn’t.

We could picture Schiller being kind of a hotshot about it. But, why not be? Google obviously let him in anyway,

Good one, Phil!

