There's New Video Of 'Duck Dynasty' Star Phil Robertson Attacking Gay People As 'Ruthless' And 'Full Of Murder'

In a speech that is sure to stir up more controversy after his suspension from A&E, “Duck Dynasty” star Phil Robertson calls gay people “ruthless,” “full of murder,” “arrogant” and “liable to invent ways of doing evil” in new video that surfaced Thursday.



According to The Daily Mail, Robertson made the comments three years ago during a speech at the Wild Game Supper at the Berean Bible Church in Pennsylvania. The new video surfaced a day after Robertson was suspended from the show after making comments about gay people in GQ magazine. His suspension has already caused a political rift.

“Women with women, men with men, they committed indecent acts with one another, and they received in themselves the due penalty for their perversions,” Robertson said in the 2010 speech. “They’re full of murder, envy, strife, hatred. They are insolent, arrogant, God-haters. They are heartless, they are faithless, they are senseless, they are ruthless. They invent ways of doing evil. That’s what you have 235 years, roughly, after your forefathers founded the country.”

The 2010 speech came some time before the March 2012 launch of “Duck Dynasty,” which raises questions about whether A&E was aware of his views before green-lighting the show.

In the GQ interview, Robertson suggested that homosexuality could lead to bestiality, and he put gay people in the same category as terrorists, prompting outrage from gay-rights groups.

“Everything is blurred on what’s right and what’s wrong,” Robertson told GQ. “Sin becomes fine. Start with homosexual behaviour and just morph out from there.”

“Bestiality, sleeping around with this woman and that woman and that woman and those men.”

