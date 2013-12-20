Bobby Jindal Slams Suspension Of 'Duck Dynasty' Star Phil Robertson

Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal has released a statement on A&E’s decision to suspend “Duck Dynasty” star Phil Robertson over anti-gay comments he made in an interview with GQ magazine.

In the statement, Jindal said it was “messed up” that singer Miley Cyrus faced no consequences from her wild MTV Video Awards performance earlier this year, but that Robertson has paid a price for his comments.

Here’s Jindal’s full statement:

“Phil Robertson and his family are great citizens of the State of Louisiana. The politically correct crowd is tolerant of all viewpoints, except those they disagree with. I don’t agree with quite a bit of stuff I read in magazine interviews or see on TV. In fact, come to think of it, I find a good bit of it offensive. But I also acknowledge that this is a free country and everyone is entitled to express their views. In fact, I remember when TV networks believed in the First Amendment. It is a messed up situation when Miley Cyrus gets a laugh, and Phil Robertson gets suspended.”

It should be noted that A&E is a private company and can do whatever it wants with respect to business decisions. This is not a First Amendment issue.

In the GQ interview, Robertson compared being gay to bestiality, and he put gay people in the same category as terrorists.

