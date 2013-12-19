A&E Suspends 'Duck Dynasty' Star After Comments Comparing Being Gay To Bestiality

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Phil Robertson, center, has been placed on ‘indefinite hiatus’ from his popular show after comparing being gay to bestiality in new interview.

“Duck Dynasty” patriarch Phil Robertson has been suspended by A&E after making anti-gay remarks in a bombshell new interview with GQ magazine.

In the interview, Robertson compared being gay to bestiality and terrorism, saying he’s a “bible thumper” who thinks it’s a “sin” and “not logical” to be gay.

Needless to say, people were furious and GLAAD immediately called for the network to take action: “Phil’s decision to push vile and extreme stereotypes is a stain on A&E and his sponsors who now need to reexamine their ties to someone with such public disdain for LGBT people and families.”

Looks like they got their wish.

A&E announced late Wednesday night that they have placed Phil Robertson on “indefinite hiatus” following his controversial remarks.

“We are extremely disappointed to have read Phil Robertson’s comments in GQ, which are based on his own personal beliefs and are not reflected in the series ‘Duck Dynasty,'” A&E said in a statement. “His personal views in no way reflect those of A+E Networks, who have always been strong supporters and champions of the LGBT community. The network has placed Phil under hiatus from filming indefinitely.”

Robertson released a statement of his own Wednesday following the backlash, explaining: “I myself am a product of the ’60s; I centered my life around sex, drugs and rock and roll until I hit rock bottom and accepted Jesus as my Saviour . My mission today is to go forth and tell people about why I follow Christ and also what the Bible teaches, and part of that teaching is that women and men are meant to be together. However, I would never treat anyone with disrespect just because they are different from me.”

But alas, looks like Robertson can kiss that $200,000 an episode paycheck goodbye “indefinitely.”

