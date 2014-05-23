'Duck Dynasty' Star Slams 'Homosexual Offenders' In New Easter Sermon Video

istandwithphil.com ‘They railed against me for giving them the truth about their sins,’ Robertson says of the backlash after his initial comments.

“Duck Dynasty” patriarch Phil Robertson landed in hot water in December after saying “homosexuality is a sin.”

Robertson was temporarily banned from his hit A&E reality show following much backlash, but now he’s at it again, making controversial comments in a new video that surfaced on TMZ from his Easter sermon last month.

“They railed against me for giving them the truth about their sins,” Robertson recalls from the church podium. “You want the verse? The news media didn’t even know it was a verse.”

He continued for congregants, “‘Is homosexual behaviour a sin?’ the guy asked me. I said, ‘Do you not know that the wicked will not inherit the kingdom of God?'”

Roberston added, “Don’t be deceived. Neither the sexually immoral, nor the idolators, nor adulterers nor male prostitutes, nor homosexual offenders, nor thieves, nor greedy, nor drunkards, nor slanderers, nor swindlers will inherit the kingdom of God.”

Watch the full speech below:

