Now 'Duck Dynasty' Star Phil Robertson Says Black People Were 'Happy' In Pre-Civil Rights South

That now famous GQ interview in which “Duck Dynasty” patriarch Phil Robertson compared being gay to bestiality is a real doozy.

Not only did the reality star say anti-gay remarks that led to his suspension from A&E, but turns out he also said a little too much on the topic of racism.

When asked about whether he witnessed bigotry or racism against black people growing up in the pre-Civil-Rights South, the 67-year-old Louisiana native told the magazine:

“I never, with my eyes, saw the mistreatment of any black person. Not once. Where we lived was all farmers. The blacks worked for the farmers. I hoed cotton with them. I’m with the blacks, because we’re white trash. We’re going across the field…. They’re singing and happy. I never heard one of them, one black person, say, ‘I tell you what: These doggone white people’ — not a word!… Pre-entitlement, pre-welfare, you say: Were they happy? They were godly; they were happy; no one was singing the blues.”

Robertson was suspended from A&E yesterday after already making remarks comparing gay people to terrorists and bestiality.

Robertson issued a statement trying to explain his remarks, but it was too late:

“I myself am a product of the ’60s; I centered my life around sex, drugs and rock and roll until I hit rock bottom and accepted Jesus as my Saviour . My mission today is to go forth and tell people about why I follow Christ and also what the bible teaches, and part of that teaching is that women and men are meant to be together. However, I would never treat anyone with disrespect just because they are different from me. We are all created by the Almighty and like Him, I love all humanity. We would all be better off if we loved God and loved each other.”

