Gasparino Predicts Huge CEO Fight At Morgan Stanley's 75-Year Anniversary $1 Million Party

One of these men will wind up with a black eye. – Gasparino

Charlie Gasparino is predicting a big show down coming on September 13th, the day Morgan Stanley’s celebrating its 75-year anniversary.Gasparino cares about the party for a few reasons:



— It costs about $1 million (he says) despite Morgan Stanley’s bail out a couple of years ago

— All of the former partners are invited, which means Phil Purcell will be there (along with Bob Diamond, John Mack, and Vikram Pandit – all of whom “aren’t exactly friends.”)

— “Mack hates Purcell,” says Gasparino.

— He wasn’t invited

So Gasparino is predicting a huge showdown that ends with Vikram Pandit taking an elbow to the face and starts with…..

Purcell and Mack have a few drinks and end up bumping into each other at the party, start reminiscing about the major coup 5 years ago when Morgan got rid of Purcell, the CEO, and implanted John Mack. They exchange words, have a couple more drinks, and then start going at it.

Then Vikram will try to break it up, he will fail, and get an elbow in the eye.

The reason for the fight? Simply because “never before have you had so many people who hate each other in the same room.”

Watch the video:

video.foxbusiness.com

