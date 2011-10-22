FINALLY: A GOP Politician Who Will Fix The Housing Crisis (And Who Thinks Women Should Behave Like Whores In Bed)

Finally, a politician comes along who will do something about housing.



Phil Mitsch, a Republican candidate for NJ state Senate says he supports “mandatory mortgage loan modifications on at-risk residential properties,” according to Gawker (via Reihan Salam).

This is a really refreshing twist and turn away from GOP orthodoxy.

Frontrunner Mitt Romney endorses more foreclosures and housing liquidations.

Unfortunately, there’s just not much evidence that this is going to work for the housing market, as foreclosures drag down property values in an area, hurting neighbours, driving down prices further, and generally exacerbating the mess.

So Mitsch is great!

Oh, except for one thing… he recently tweeted, according to UPI.com: “Women, you increase your odds of keeping your men by being faithful, a lady in the living room and a whore in the bedroom.”

…And there go the hopes and dreams of American homeowners.

